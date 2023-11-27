Eden Mills break-in caught on camera

Ontario Provincial Police have released video of a break-in at an Eden Mills home.

The incident happened during the daytime on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The video shows a suspect walking up the steps, then crouching down and climbing into the home.

No description of the suspect has been provided by OPP, but the video shows them wearing blue or purple running shoes, a hoodie and lightweight puffer jacket.

OPP are asking neighbours to check their security systems to see if the individual was captured on camera.