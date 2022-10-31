Eastbound Hwy 401 closed after serious collision
Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound after a two-vehicle collision that resulted in several people transported to hospital.
In a tweet at 11:19 a.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were at the scene of a crash west of Trussler Road near Ayr, Ont.
All eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Oxford Road 29 with a detour to Cedar Creek Road.
Police said “several” vehicle occupants were transported to hospital. Serious and life-threatening injuries have been reported.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours for investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job and was looking for someone to blame several days into the protests against COVID-19 mandates in the capital city last winter.
CTV News Special | 'This is the monster of my childhood': How a Canadian nurse came face to face with Idi Amin in his dying days
On the 50th anniversary of Idi Amin's expulsion of South Asians from Uganda, a Canadian nurse tells her story of coming face to face with the dictator who destroyed her family's life. Read the harrowing account by Omar Sachedina on CTVNews.ca
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming
In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc. joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of US$5.2 million.
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
London
-
Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.
A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.
-
Police report cyclist struck by driver 3x over legal limit
A cyclist in Sarnia is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a car, according to police.
-
Home invasion investigation in Woodstock
Residents of a home in Woodstock were taken to hospital with minor injuries after confronting someone in their home, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say the residents of the home on Warwick Avenue near Cambridge Street woke up to the sound of their house alarm.
Windsor
-
Ford government to table legislation that would impose contract on education workers, prevent planned strike
Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce, says the provincial government has “no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
-
Windsor residents arrested after Lakeshore business break-in
Essex County OPP have arrested two people after a break and enter at a business in Lakeshore.
-
Rapper Ice Cube to perform at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor has announced rapper Ice Cube will be performing next year.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
-
A magical Christmasy tour through Oro World's Fairgrounds
50,000 lights will be placed this year throughout Oro World's Fairgrounds to create a mystical winter wonderland.
-
Changing faces on New Tecumseth's Town Council
New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job and was looking for someone to blame several days into the protests against COVID-19 mandates in the capital city last winter.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
-
Why are Ontario education workers preparing to strike?
Ontario is set to table legislation on Monday that will prevent education workers from striking at the end of the week, but their union says it’s ready to push back.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Montreal
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dry and mild weather for Halloween in Montreal
Pleasant weather is in the forecast for Monday as trick-or-treaters take to the streets for Halloween night.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Dalhousie students to walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax are set to walk out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
Winnipeg
-
Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway
A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
-
Man charged in fatal stabbing in Manitoba community
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Powerview-Pine Falls on Saturday.
-
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
Calgary
-
Knight battles, wrestling shows and candy: Calgary neighbourhood goes all out for Halloween
Scarefest is back in Auburn Bay and the annual free Halloween block party in the southeast community is expected to draw a crowd of more than 5,000 people.
-
'We're hurt': Family seeks answers and justice after Calgary man fatally assaulted
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Afternoon Halloween flurries expected, full blown snow Tuesday
Happy Halloween! Melancholy start to November.
Edmonton
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
Vancouver
-
Tentative agreement reached between B.C. teachers and employer, union says
The B.C. Teachers' Federation has notified members that the union's bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the province on a new contract.
-
Public mischief trial for outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum beginning Monday
The public mischief trial for the embattled outgoing mayor of Surrey, B.C., is expected to begin Monday.
-
B.C. health minister set to address family doctor crisis
B.C.'s health minister is set to make an announcement Monday about "support for physicians" amid a persistent shortage of family doctors in the province.