Eastbound Hwy 401 closed after serious collision

Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound after a two-vehicle collision that resulted in several people transported to hospital.

In a tweet at 11:19 a.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were at the scene of a crash west of Trussler Road near Ayr, Ont.

All eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Oxford Road 29 with a detour to Cedar Creek Road.

Police said “several” vehicle occupants were transported to hospital. Serious and life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours for investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.