Early morning house fire in Wilmot Township

A major rural road in Wilmot Township has been partially closed off for a house fire.

According to Wilmot Fire Dept. Chief Rod Leeson, crews were called to a 2 storey home on Huron Road at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Chief Leeson said the attic had caught on fire.

Officials said hte homeowner and their son made it out safely along with their pets.

However, the home is heavily damaged,

Around 6:50 a.m., Waterloo regional police said Huron Road between Tye and Puddicombe Roads has been closed off by emergency services.

They're asking drivers to find an alternate route for the road that goes through the village of Haysville.

Just before 8 a.m., police confirmed the road closure was for a fire.

