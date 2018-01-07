

CTV Kitchener





Three stations and 35 firefighters responded to a devastating barn fire in Wellesley Township Sunday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the fire on Hessen Strasse Road around 3 a.m.

Fire officials say upon arrival the fire was fully involved and the roof had already caved in.

Police say eight horses, 150 pigs, and 12 chickens died in the fire, but 68 head of cattle managed to survive.

The cause is currently under investigation.

The fire is not considered suspicious.