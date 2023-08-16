E-scooter rider found with life-threatening injuries in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after a man who had been riding an e-scooter was found by the side of the road with life-threatening head injuries.

The 52-year-old was located unresponsive next to an electric scooter on Victoria Road near MacAlister Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre where he remains in critical condition Thursday.

“The passerby had located a male lying on the side of the road with obvious head injuries,” police spokesperson Scott Tracey said. “He remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the rider was travelling in the bike lane along the shoulder of Victoria Road.

While what led to the man’s injury hasn’t been determined yet, police said there’s no indication another vehicle was involved at this stage of the investigation.

Investigators are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen a man riding an electric kick scooter on Victoria Road South between Arkell Road and Stone Road East shortly after 9 p.m. They're also asking anyone who has dash cam footage of the area to contact them – whether the man can be seen in it or not.

“We want to know who was in the area and what exactly happened,” Tracey said.

Police at the scene of a crash in Guelph on Victoria Road South on Aug. 16, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

E-SCOOTERS NEWLY ALLOWED ON GUELPH STREETS

The crash comes less than a month after the City of Guelph joined Ontario’s e-scooter pilot program, allowing the vehicles to be operated on city streets with a speed limit of 50 km per hour or less, as well as designated cycling and multi-use paths. Riders must comply with the Highway Traffic Act.

A city bylaw also requires all riders below the age of 18 to wear a helmet.

Guelph police said they haven’t responded to many crashes involved e-scooters since the pilot project began, and Wednesday night’s incident is the most serious they’ve seen. No helmet was found at the scene of the crash, police said.

LIABILITY CONCERNS

Personal injury lawyer Rajiv Haté said there’s a lot of unknowns whenever something new, like a pilot program, is introduced.

“Especially from a legal perspective,” Haté continued.

Haté suggests e-scooter riders use personal insurance to best protect themselves in the event of a crash.

“If you’re injured, or what if you injure someone else? If there’s no insurance to cover you and you cause an injury to someone else, you’d personally be liable for any damages that result. That could be quite substantial,” Haté said.

Neuron Mobility scooters have been available to rent in Waterloo Region since April 15, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

In Waterloo Region, Neuron Mobility e-scooters are available to rent through a cellphone app. But the company doesn’t guarantee it will cover users if a crash happens.

“You basically are agreeing that you’re waiving your rights to claim any such injuries from riding the scooter,” Haté said.

If a motor vehicle is involved, Haté said a claim can be made against the driver, but e-scooter operators can also be at fault for injuries caused by dangerous riding.