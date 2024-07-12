KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • E-bike rider arrested after reportedly fleeing from Guelph Police, hiding behind a dumpster

    A man holds a helmet in this undated stock photo. (Giorgio de Angelis/CTV News) A man holds a helmet in this undated stock photo. (Giorgio de Angelis/CTV News)
    Share

    A man from the Walkerton area has been arrested after Guelph Police said he tried to flee on an e-bike.

    An officer was patrolling in the Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road area on Thursday night when he saw a man riding an e-bike on the sidewalk without a helmet. The officer tried to stop the man, but he said the suspect made a U-turn and took off through a parking lot.

    Police said he drove onto Woodlawn Road, forcing a transport truck driver to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting him, and then crossed several lanes of traffic before going into another plaza.

    The man was found a short time later hiding behind a dumpster.

    Police arrested the 63-year-old man and charged him with dangerous driving, flight form police and failing to wear a helmet.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News