E-bike rider arrested after reportedly fleeing from Guelph Police, hiding behind a dumpster

A man from the Walkerton area has been arrested after Guelph Police said he tried to flee on an e-bike.

An officer was patrolling in the Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road area on Thursday night when he saw a man riding an e-bike on the sidewalk without a helmet. The officer tried to stop the man, but he said the suspect made a U-turn and took off through a parking lot.

Police said he drove onto Woodlawn Road, forcing a transport truck driver to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting him, and then crossed several lanes of traffic before going into another plaza.

The man was found a short time later hiding behind a dumpster.

Police arrested the 63-year-old man and charged him with dangerous driving, flight form police and failing to wear a helmet.