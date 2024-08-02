Urgent plea for blood donations across Canada
It’s something that’s in all of us to give, yet there’s not enough to go around.
Canadian Blood Services is calling on everyone to step up and save a life by donating blood and plasma.
“We’re seeing an increase in demand,” said Maureen MacFarlane, the community development manager for Canadian Blood Services. “Inventory levels are not sustaining where we want them to be.”
There are three parts to the problem: a population increase, more surgeries countrywide and a lack of donors.
The blood types needed the most are O-positive, O-negative and B-negative.
For Jenni Warkentin, donating has been a life-long commitment.
She’s been donating her B-positive blood and bone marrow since she was 17-years-old.
On Friday, she made her 74th blood donation.
“Everyone has blood and it’s just a really easy way to give back to people who need it,” Warkentin said.
She’s set a personal goal of 100 donations.
That commitment is something Canadian Blood Services hopes to see from others, rather than one-time visits.
“It’s not something we can store forever,” said MacFarlane. “Yes, we can flash freeze plasma, but the whole blood has a shelf life of 42 days.”
The Bridgeport location of Canadian Blood Services still has plenty of appointments available this long weekend. Times can be booked over the phone at 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283), online at blood.ca or through the GiveBlood app. Screening is also available to see if you’re eligible to donate.
Warkentin, meantime, already has plans to donate again in three to four months.
“Find a friend and come out and do it together, so you have that support and you can feel a sense of accomplishment,” she said. “It is really easy.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices, according to a memorandum signed by Austin on Friday.
Mother blasts MPs on House committee for 'disgusting' treatment of her daughter
The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a 'disgusting' partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.
No one knows what will happen with 'devastating' landslide blocking B.C. river: chief
The uncertainty of how a landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River will give way is a key concern for Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake Indian Band.
Aerosmith is retiring from touring as a 'full recovery' of Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury is 'not possible'
It's the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like 'Dream On,' 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Janie's Got a Gun.'
Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved
A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday — a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump — following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees.
Saskatoon police to provide update on landfill search for Mackenzie Trottier
Saskatoon police are scheduled to provide an update on a search of the city landfill for the remains of a young woman missing since 2020.
U.S. to send more warships, fighter jets to Middle East to bolster defences
The U.S. military will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Friday, as Washington seeks to bolster defences following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.
Man dies parachuting on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon
A man died at Grand Canyon National Park after attempting the high-risk parachute leap from Yavapai Point on the South Rim, the park said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Search continues for child reported seen entering Thames River
It was all hands on deck Friday as the search continued for a missing child reported to have fallen into the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North Thursday afternoon.
-
Thames Centre collision results in serious injuries
Middlesex OPP were on the scene of a two vehicle collision this afternoon that resulted in life threatening injuries for one driver.
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Windsor
-
Flood warning issued in the region
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the Municipality of Lakeshore.
-
Sea-Doo operator found safe in Lake Erie
Police have located a man previously reported missing on Lake Erie.
-
Here’s when local Olympians are competing this weekend
Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.
Barrie
-
Long weekend rolls in along with Highway 400 traffic
After a police investigation closed a segment of Highway 400 on Thursday, traffic was back up to its typical volume for a Friday before a long weekend.
-
OPP dispatched to Hwy 400 crash after multiple 911 calls
A multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
-
Motorcyclist up against 20+ driving and drug related charges
One motorcyclist is up against plenty of driving charges after being pulled over by a police officer in Midland.
Northern Ontario
-
She hit it off with the guy she met at the bar on vacation. Then he sent her an unexpected text message
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Northern Ont. lodge owner fined $13K for moose hunt violation
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about O-Train Line 1 Service adjustments this fall
OC Transpo has released more information about O-Train Line 1 Service schedule changes this fall, including a reduction in service during off-peak hours.
-
Feeling the pinch as long weekend getaway costs keep rising
It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.
-
Meet Ottawa's 21-year-old rising basketball coaching star
He may only be 21 years old, but Hennessy Roppovalente is already making his mark in the professional basketball world.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
-
50-year-old man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside Markham home: police
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a home in Markham Thursday.
-
Man who allegedly sexually assaulted 3 young girls near Scarborough park charged
Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly sexually assaulted three young girls near a park in Scarborough last month.
Montreal
-
Living out of his car, Quebec man chronicles experience as he pays off debt
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
-
Osheaga 2024 is underway
It's a big weekend for music fans in Montreal. The Osheaga music festival is underway at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
-
Witnesses react to tragic death of tree pruner in Saint-Laurent
After a tree pruner was electrocuted while working on a tree, many residents in the Saint-Laurent borough remain in disbelief.
Atlantic
-
What drives Maritimers to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery?
With the cost of living on the rise, many Maritimers are still finding the money to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery.
-
N.S. Black community prays for wounded, including 17-year-old girl, shot at reunion
A week after shots were fired during a reunion of former residents of a historic Black community in Halifax, a teenager remains in hospital with a bullet in her body, and a local church has organized a "circle of lament."
-
‘He touched everyone’: Filipino community mourns loss of teen
Family from as far away as Texas and California have travelled to Richibucto, N.B., to pay their respects to a loved one who died suddenly last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Police respond to crash on Kenaston Boulevard
Winnipeg police have responded to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard.
-
'I just want to help someone': Why this Winkler kid is collecting pop-can tabs
Winkler’s Masen Rempel has been on a mission for the past three years – collecting tabs from aluminum cans.
-
Winnipeg Towing company sued by the city wins new contract
A towing company sued by the City of Winnipeg for allegedly overbilling $1.1 million in towing bills, was just awarded a new city contract.
Calgary
-
Truck rolls over, disrupting long weekend traffic in Calgary
Traffic on 17 Avenue S.E. was disrupted Friday at rush hour when a five-tonne truck rolled over.
-
'My darling: I thought about you a lot today': Facebook posting searches for the owner of wallet lost in 1973
A few sleuthy social media users mind-melded to try to solve a mystery that was shared on Facebook Thursday after the discovery of a lost wallet in a parkade in downtown Calgary.
-
‘We are open for business’: Banff and Lake Louise continue to welcome visitors with no wildfire threat in sight
Banff National Park continues to welcome visitors as Jasper remains closed until further notice due to the wildfire that devastated the area.
Edmonton
-
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
-
Witnesses wanted in two fatal police shootings
Alberta's police watchdog is looking for witnesses in the deaths of two men shot by police in the capital region area this summer.
-
Stolen pickup truck smashes into parked vehicle, house in Stony Plain
A person attempting to steal a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle and a house in Stony Plain on Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Peace Arch Hospital becomes third Vancouver-area ER to turn away some patients
On Friday, Peace Arch Hospital became the third Vancouver-area hospital to turn away non-urgent patients from the emergency department, a situation the province and health authorities have kept a closely-guarded secret.
-
B.C. farmers giving away 150,000 pounds of 'ugly' produce, other food for free
They're misshaped. Some have a blemish or two. Or perhaps they're just too small to sell at the store. Rather than being thrown out, these vegetables are part of the 150,000 pounds of misfit produce being distributed for free this weekend in Surrey.
-
'Unnecessarily punitive': Property management CEO speaks out against regulator's order freezing accounts
The CEO of a property management company that had its licence suspended and trust accounts frozen by the B.C. Financial Services Authority last week says the regulator's move was "unnecessarily punitive and disproportionate."