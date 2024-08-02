KITCHENER
    Urgent plea for blood donations across Canada

    It’s something that’s in all of us to give, yet there’s not enough to go around.

    Canadian Blood Services is calling on everyone to step up and save a life by donating blood and plasma.

    “We’re seeing an increase in demand,” said Maureen MacFarlane, the community development manager for Canadian Blood Services. “Inventory levels are not sustaining where we want them to be.”

    There are three parts to the problem: a population increase, more surgeries countrywide and a lack of donors.

    The blood types needed the most are O-positive, O-negative and B-negative.

    For Jenni Warkentin, donating has been a life-long commitment.

    She’s been donating her B-positive blood and bone marrow since she was 17-years-old.

    On Friday, she made her 74th blood donation.

    “Everyone has blood and it’s just a really easy way to give back to people who need it,” Warkentin said.

    She’s set a personal goal of 100 donations.

    That commitment is something Canadian Blood Services hopes to see from others, rather than one-time visits.

    “It’s not something we can store forever,” said MacFarlane. “Yes, we can flash freeze plasma, but the whole blood has a shelf life of 42 days.”

    The Bridgeport location of Canadian Blood Services still has plenty of appointments available this long weekend. Times can be booked over the phone at 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283), online at blood.ca or through the GiveBlood app. Screening is also available to see if you’re eligible to donate.

    Warkentin, meantime, already has plans to donate again in three to four months.

    “Find a friend and come out and do it together, so you have that support and you can feel a sense of accomplishment,” she said. “It is really easy.”

