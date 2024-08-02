Renewed plea for tips in unsolved 2020 murder

Ontario Provincial Police are hoping someone can help them solve a four-year-old murder.

On Aug. 4, 2020, Mohamed Amin Ismail was found dead near Guelph.

The 25-year-old was from Ottawa but, at the time of his death, was living in Waterloo Region.

Police said Ismail’s body was discovered on Watson Road North, south of Wellington Road 124.

Investigators ruled it a homicide but haven’t shared any details about how he died.

“The Ismail family… they’re grieving still,” said OPP Insp. Michael Moore. “It’s been four years since they lost their son.”

OPP believe people living in Kitchener-Waterloo, Wellington County or Ottawa may have information in this case and they’re appealing for tips from the public, no matter how minor they may seem.

“We know people have concerns about coming forward sometimes, assisting in investigations, but we’re really requesting that they have the courage to come forward,” Moore said.

Anyone who can help solve this case is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-833-941-4477. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.