A man who allegedly drove into another vehicle while intoxicated was arrested after stopping to relieve himself.

Huron County OPP say the man had been driving a pickup truck which hit a transport truck in Exeter one morning last week.

A few minutes later, police were contacted about a possible impaired driver in a heavily damaged vehicle outside Exeter.

An officer noticed the truck on Highway 21. As the officer tried to get closer to the truck, it stopped. The officer saw a man get out of the truck and urinate on the highway – then rush back to the truck when he noticed the lights of the police vehicle closing in on him.

Police say open alcohol was found inside the vehicle, and breath tests showed that the truck driver was impaired.

A 53-year-old man from Lucan is facing charges relating to impaired and careless driving.