

CTV Kitchener





Two people were arrested after a drug investigation at an apartment building in Guelph.

Guelph police were conducting an investigation into possible drug trafficking at the address on Carden Street.

At around 4 a.m. Thursday, police executed a search warrant and two Guelph males, 24 and 27, were arrested.

Police recovered about $1,600 worth of meth, crack cocaine and fentanyl during the search warrant.

A stun gun was also recovered along with a machete, a pellet gun and other weapons.

The pair was charged with several offences, including conspiracy to commit under the Criminal Code, possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing.