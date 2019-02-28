Featured
Drugs, weapons seized during investigation in Guelph
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:48PM EST
Two people were arrested after a drug investigation at an apartment building in Guelph.
Guelph police were conducting an investigation into possible drug trafficking at the address on Carden Street.
At around 4 a.m. Thursday, police executed a search warrant and two Guelph males, 24 and 27, were arrested.
Police recovered about $1,600 worth of meth, crack cocaine and fentanyl during the search warrant.
A stun gun was also recovered along with a machete, a pellet gun and other weapons.
The pair was charged with several offences, including conspiracy to commit under the Criminal Code, possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking and possessing a prohibited weapon.
Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing.