Driving from Waterloo region to Six Nations for cheaper gas: Is it worth it?

With prices hovering around the $2 mark, many people are looking for ways to conserve fuel or find cheaper gas.

One of the places they're going is Six Nations of the Grand River.

Stations there had regular gas at 1.74 per litre on Wednesday, about 20 to 25 cents cheaper than Waterloo region.

"It hit around $1.50 [per litre], which is kind of expensive for out here [and] we started seeing mad volumes," said Denver Jayne, an employee at Bear Paw Gas Station on Sour Spring Road. "The a.m. shift is a little bit slower because people are at work, but the p.m. shift, I kid you not, they are lined up around that first post."

More people are making the drive to Six Nations.

"We already have our regulars, but we are seeing new people coming from further," said Ethan Kays, another employee at Bear Paw Gas Station.

They've had customers from Woodstock, Cambridge and even Mississauga.

"If I go to Brantford I always try to stop here and get the cheaper gas," one driver told CTV News.

The price of gas is lower on the reserve because it is taxed differently.

But does it make sense to drive to Six Nations for cheaper fuel?

For example, if a 2018 Honda Civic were to drive from downtown Kitchener to Six Nations, the roughly 140 kilometre round-trip would cost approximately $14 at the reduced rate of 1.74 a litre. Filling up a 48-litre tank is about $10 cheaper, meaning it wouldn't be worth it for gas alone.

It's a better deal for those who live closer to Six Nations.

Firas Guesny drives in from Brantford.

"Twenty-two minutes to go back, let's say 45 minutes, I am still saving let's say $30 on the gas."

Others say gas isn't the only reason drivers are making the trip to Six Nations.

"It's very convenient," said Kays at the Bear Paw Station. "They come for gas and cigarettes, and they get the best price for both."