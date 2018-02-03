

Police are trying to track down a driver who fled from the scene of a serious crash in Stratford.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Friday on Erie Street near Monteith Avenue.

Police say a Jeep was forced off the road by a sedan making a turn from Monteith Avenue.

The Jeep jumped the curb and hit a hydro pole and a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A witness spoke to the driver of the sedan before he drove away from the scene of the accident. They say the man, who is believed to be in his 70s, appeared to be confused.

Police are looking for the sedan, described as a silver or light-grey Buick or Ford Crown Victoria, with damage to its right side and the letters “AXZ” on the license plate.