Driver thrown from truck, seriously hurt
A driver was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle collision on Eramosa-Garafraxa Townline on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 10:53AM EST
One person suffered life-threatening injuries when they were ejected from their pickup truck.
The collision brought emergency crews to Eramosa-Grafraxa Townline, east of Fergus, around 7 p.m. Monday.
According to Wellington County OPP, the pickup truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Its driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Eramosa-Garafraxa Townline was closed between County Road 29 and 3rd Line for several hours as police investigated the collision.