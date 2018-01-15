

CTV Kitchener





One person suffered life-threatening injuries when they were ejected from their pickup truck.

The collision brought emergency crews to Eramosa-Grafraxa Townline, east of Fergus, around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to Wellington County OPP, the pickup truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Its driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eramosa-Garafraxa Townline was closed between County Road 29 and 3rd Line for several hours as police investigated the collision.