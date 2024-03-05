Driver seriously hurt in crash north of Woodstock
One person was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.
Ontario Provincial Police said two vehicles collided around 11 a.m. at Oxford Road 8 and 14th Line.
One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver was not hurt.
One of the vehicles had significant damage to its driver’s side, while the other had a damaged front end.
OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision
