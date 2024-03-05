KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver seriously hurt in crash north of Woodstock

    Road closed sign at Oxford Road 8 and 13th Line near Woodstock, Ont. on March 5, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Road closed sign at Oxford Road 8 and 13th Line near Woodstock, Ont. on March 5, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    One person was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.

    Ontario Provincial Police said two vehicles collided around 11 a.m. at Oxford Road 8 and 14th Line.

    One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The other driver was not hurt.

    One of the vehicles had significant damage to its driver’s side, while the other had a damaged front end.

    OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News