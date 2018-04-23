

CTV Kitchener





While a driver was waiting at a red light, police say, a stranger walked up to his vehicle and punched him.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Market Street in Brantford.

According to Brantford police, the punch was followed by the driver’s vehicle being kicked and the driver being threatened with further harm.

A 29-year-old Brantford man was arrested near the scene. He faces charges of assault and uttering threats.