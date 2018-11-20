Featured
Driver killed in rollover crash identified
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 4:44PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 21, 2018 1:23PM EST
A driver is dead after a single vehicle crash near the Brantford Municipal Airport.
County of Brant OPP said it was called to the scene on Colborne Street West just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire and ambulance services attended as well, and located the vehicle.
Colborne Street West was closed between Airport Road and Highway 24. Police went on to re-open the road at approximately 7:30 p.m.
According to police, the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as 63-year-old Paul Colby of Brantford.
The traffic division was sent to assist.
Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.
Just one week before, a plane crashed at the airport, killing a husband and wife.