Two people are dead after a plane crashed at an airport in Brant County.

Provincial police say they were called at 8 a.m. on Tuesday to the Brantford Municipal Airport on Aviation Avenue.

They were identified as Mildred and Ronald Chamberlain, 81 and 76 respectively, both of Bampton.

Officials believe the single-engine Piper Arrow aircraft went down sometime during the evening, but according to police, the airport is not staffed overnight.

"The airport is still usable after-hours by small aircraft," explained Provincial Cst. Ken Johnston with the Brant County OPP.

They say both occupants were killed in the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate.

"Some of the things we are going to look at is the weather, the type of flying he was doing," said Ken Webster, an investigator with the board.

The investigation could take several months before answers emerge about what caused the crash.