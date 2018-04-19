

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after driving his car into a house in Cambridge.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Wellington Street, at the end of Park Hill Road. It resulted in noticeable damage to both the car and the front porch of the house.

Waterloo Regional Police say the driver’s injuries are not believed to be serious. There were no passengers in the car.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Police say alcohol is not considered a factor.

Neighbours say Thursday’s collision wasn’t the first time a vehicle had crashed into the house.