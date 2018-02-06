

CTV Kitchener





A woman and multiple police officers were nearly hit by a man trying to escape arrest by driving away, Brantford police say.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Mohawk Park. Police say the vehicle first attracted an officer’s attention because it was in the park in the middle of the night.

Officers later learned that the man driving the vehicle was under court order not to be in contact with the woman who was in the passenger seat.

When police tried to arrest the man, he allegedly tried to drive away – only to end up stuck in a snowbank. The man then came close to hitting the officers and woman as he backed out of the snowbank.

A 33-year-old man from Scotland, Ont., is charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, assault with intent to resist arrest and breach of a court order.