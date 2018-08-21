

CTV Kitchener





A female driver faces driving-related charges after an incident in Huron East.

On Aug. 11 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Huron County OPP were conducting a ride check at Front Road and Kinburn Line.

A female driver failed to stop for the officers and sped away.

No pursuit was given.

Shortly after, the same vehicle returned to the area and took off again, police say.

The driver collided with a bridge and continued westbound on Front Road.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle parked at an address near Goderich, and with the help of a canine unit, the female driver was located hiding in a nearby barn.

Natasha Bradley, 23, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, and driving without a license.

She was released from custody with a Goderich court appearance scheduled for Aug. 27.