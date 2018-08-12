

CTV Kitchener





A driver faced charges after a single-vehicle collision in Breslau Sunday evening.

Police responded to reports of a crash near Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Breslau around 7:15 p.m.

The driver was reportedly driving aggressively when their vehicle ended up off the roadway.

It sustained significant damage to its front end.

There was no word on injuries or what the charges would be.