Featured
Driver faces charges after Breslau crash
The vehicle left the roadway due to aggressive driving, police say.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 8:02PM EDT
A driver faced charges after a single-vehicle collision in Breslau Sunday evening.
Police responded to reports of a crash near Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Breslau around 7:15 p.m.
The driver was reportedly driving aggressively when their vehicle ended up off the roadway.
It sustained significant damage to its front end.
There was no word on injuries or what the charges would be.