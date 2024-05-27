Driver dies from injuries in Brant County crash

Ontario Provincial Police say one person, who was seriously hurt in a Brant County crash on Friday, has since died from their injuries.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 24 South, near Ellis Avenue, around 6:43 p.m.

OPP said three people were hurt. Two had minor injuries, while one driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

That person died from their injuries on Saturday.

No names have been released by OPP.

Highway 24 South was closed for approximately 11 hours while emergency responders and investigators were on scene.