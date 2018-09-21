Featured
Driver dies after vehicle hits culvert, goes airborne
Ontario Provincial Police generic file picture. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 1:32PM EDT
A driver has been killed in a crash on Highway 24 west of Turkey Point.
Norfolk County OPP say the vehicle was travelling in the westbound lanes, between Forestry Farm Road and Charlotteville West Quarter Line, around 7:23 a.m. Friday.
The vehicle left the road and entered a ditch, hitting a culvert and going airborne.
It came to rest in a ditch on the other side of the road.
The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway reopened around 1 p.m.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.