KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver dies after car slams into tree

    Damaged car at the scene of a fatal crash on the Preston Parkway in Cambridge on Nov. 10, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Damaged car at the scene of a fatal crash on the Preston Parkway in Cambridge on Nov. 10, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Cambridge.

    She was driving on Preston Parkway just before 8:20 p.m. when her car went off the road near Woods Lane and hit a tree.

    Waterloo regional police say she was taken to a hospital outside the region and pronounced dead.

    They continue to investigate the crash.

    Witnesses, or anyone with dash cam video, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

