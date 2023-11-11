Driver dies after car slams into tree

A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Cambridge.

She was driving on Preston Parkway just before 8:20 p.m. when her car went off the road near Woods Lane and hit a tree.

Waterloo regional police say she was taken to a hospital outside the region and pronounced dead.

They continue to investigate the crash.

Witnesses, or anyone with dash cam video, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.