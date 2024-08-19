Driver crashes vehicle into Port Dover business before taking off: OPP

A Port Dover business is significantly damaged after a vehicle crashed into it early Sunday morning. Now police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services, were called to a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Port Dover around 12:33 a.m.

Police report that a black 2007 Dodge Charger sedan left the roadway and collided with the exterior of a business which caused notable damage to the building.

No one was hurt, police said.

Both the driver and the passenger fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

OPP are continuing to investigate and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.