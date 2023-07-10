Driver crashes into another car, a pole and a Kitchener LCBO: WRPS

Kitchener fire officials say they helped remove a person from a vehicle, after a car crashed into an LCBO on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

According to the Waterloo regional police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck and mounted another vehicle, before hitting a pole and crashing into the LCBO.

Two fire trucks responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. Fire officials said firefighters removed the doors and windows of one of the vehicles to help a person inside.

A red car would be seen raised on jacks in front of the smashed window, partially on top of a white car.

Another image of a red vehicle that appears have crashed into a Kitchener LCBO on July 10, 2023. (Submitted/Mukul Verma)At around 4 p.m., the white car had been removed by a tow truck. While crews were working to remove the red vehicle that came into contact with the LCBO building.

Police said a driver has been taken to local hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by the Traffic Services Unit.

PREVIOUS CRASHES

In June, an SUV crashed into an LCBO in south Kitchener.

The vehicle ran over the posts outside the store on Alpine Road and Ottawa Street, hitting the front door and smashing the glass.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt, police said.

In 2019, a 40-year-old man was killed when the truck he was driving slammed into the wall of the same LCBO at Ottawa Street and Alpine Road.

Police later said alcohol was a factor in the 2019 crash.