SUV smashes into Kitchener LCBO

Police say no one was seriously hurt when an SUV crashed into the front door of an LCBO in south Kitchener Thursday.

The vehicle ran over the posts outside the store on Alpine Road and Ottawa Street, hitting the front door and smashing the glass.

Police say it happened around 9:30 a.m.

A Honda CR-V is seen wedged in between the door and bollards at the LCBO on Alpine Road and Ottawa Street in Kitchener on June 8, 2023. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

The car was removed around 11:15 a.m. and towed away.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt, police said.

Police said the crash remains under investigation, but it’s believed the driver suffered a medical incident.

(Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

In 2019, a 40-year-old man was killed when the truck he was driving slammed into the wall of the same LCBO at Ottawa Street and Alpine Road.

Police later said alcohol was a factor in that crash.

(Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)