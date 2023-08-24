Driver clocked at double the speed limit on Guelph road

A 20-year-old man from Brampton has had his licence suspended after he was caught driving more than double the speed limit in Guelph.

Guelph police say an officer was patrolling near Gordon and Oak streets just after 1 p.m. when he clocked a Lexus travelling 108 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver was charged with speeding and stunt driving. His licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.