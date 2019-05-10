

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say two people who were pulled from a burning car in downtown Kitchener last Friday remain in hospital.

The vehicle they were in drove through a bus terminal bay and then slammed into a concrete planter on Gaukel Street.

Witnesses ran to the vehicle and pulled four people out as the van burst into flames.

Two Kitchener women died as a result of their injuries.

Friends have identified them as Lucy Mendoza, the owner of a local supermarket called Mi Tienda Latina, and Tina Luna, who worked with Mendoza as a cook.

Police say the driver of the van, a 68-year-old man, is in stable condition and has been transferred to a local hospital.

Another female passenger is also in stable condition but remains in a Hamilton hospital.

Friends say they also worked at the supermarket but police are not releasing their names at the request of their families.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.