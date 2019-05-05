

CTV Kitchener





Dozens of community members came together at a Latin supermarket in Kitchener to remember those lost in a fiery car crash.

All four people inside of the vehicle that crashed and caught on fire on Gaukel Street Friday night worked at the nearby Mi Tienda Latina.

Friends of the store say the owner Lucy Mendoza and one of the cooks Tina Luna died as a result of their injuries.

Valmorel Mendoza remains in a Hamilton hospital along with another female staff member.

“Everyone knows them for years and years,” said customer Debbie Ruiz, who laid flowers at the store on Sunday. “It’s just so tragic the way it happened.”

Eye witnesses say they saw a car come screeching out of a nearby parking lot and hit a light post and cement planter.

Sariye Sindy works nearby and heard the crash, but didn’t find out until the next day about who was inside.

“They’re very nice people,” she said. “We see each other more than we see our own family.”

“We love to come here because you can speak Spanish and find the pupusas that were the best in town.

“We had more stores but they were not as popular and a part of the community like this one.”

Friends of the store say the owners first came to Kitchener more than 30 years ago.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say charges are pending.