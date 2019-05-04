

Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night after a van drove through a transit bay and slammed into a concrete planter in Kitchener.

Two Kitchener women, a 75 year old and a 73 year old, died as a result of their injuries.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, and an 81-year old woman were transported to Hamilton hospital.



The crash happened around 8 p.m. at Charles Street and Gaukel Street in Kitchener.

Police say a silver Mazda drove through the transit bay and struck a concrete planter and a light pole in front of 44 Gaukel St.

The car caught on fire. Police say nearby witnesses and security staff of the transit terminal rushed to help. They managed to pull all four occupants from the burning van.

Police have not said what caused the crash, but they say charges are pending. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.



The investigation is ongoing and they are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.