Driver charged in hit-and-run crash in Haldimand County
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 8:54AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 8:59AM EDT
A 74-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a crash in Haldimand County on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. in Dunnville.
Police say the man was driving on Broad Street East when he allegedly struck a vehicle and fled the scene.
Police say they were able to arrest the driver after the found his vehicle parked nearby at a Queen Street residence.
Both drivers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.
The 74-year-old driver has been charged with a number of offences including failing to remain and driving with a suspended license.