A 74-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a crash in Haldimand County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. in Dunnville.

Police say the man was driving on Broad Street East when he allegedly struck a vehicle and fled the scene.

Police say they were able to arrest the driver after the found his vehicle parked nearby at a Queen Street residence.

Both drivers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The 74-year-old driver has been charged with a number of offences including failing to remain and driving with a suspended license.