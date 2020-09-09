KITCHENER -- A driver has been charged after a crash in North Perth that left one person dead.

Police responded to the scene at Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 on Aug. 10 at around 6 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a tractor trailer and an SUV.

Officials said at the time that three people in the SUV were reported as being seriously hurt. By the time emergency responders got to the scene, one person had died.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Girga Persaud of Caledon. The other two people in the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the tractor trailer did not need medical treatment.

Officials say that the tractor trailer had been headed westbound when it hit the SUV, which had been travelling north. Police note that the intersection is controlled by a stop sign from the north and south.

On Sept. 9, officials announced that the driver of the SUV was charged two weeks ago, on Aug. 26. The accused, a 53-year-old Caledon resident who police did not name, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear at a Stratford courthouse at a later date.

The charge against the accused has not been proven in court.