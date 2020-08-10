WATERLOO -- A 55-year-old woman from Caledon is dead following a collision between a transport truck and an SUV near Palmerston.

OPP say it happened around 6 p.m. Monday at Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 in the Township of Wallace.

The transport truck ended up on its roof.

Police say the woman who died was a passenger in the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Tuesday news release, police identified the victim as Girga Persaud.

Their investigation concluded that the transport truck heading westbound hit the SUV going north at an intersection which has stop signs on the north and south ends.

Two other occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP investigators, including collision reconstruction specialists, remained on scene into the late hours of the night.

The roadways were closed for the investigation late into the night, but have since reopened.

OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

With reporting from Jeff Pickel