Driver charged in crash that damaged hydro pole near Paris

One person has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act after a two-vehicle crash near Paris Tuesday night, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police shut down Brant-Oxford Road between Township Road 6 and Township Road 5 just before 8 p.m. The closure remained in effect for around eight hours.

A pickup truck and damaged pole were spotted at the scene.

Hydro crews were also there making repairs.

Police said minor injuries were reported.