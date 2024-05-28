KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged for going twice the speed limit in Paris: police

    A white vehicle is pictured on the back of a tow truck after Brant Ontario Provincial Police charged a driver with stunt driving in Paris, Ont. (Submitted: OPP) A white vehicle is pictured on the back of a tow truck after Brant Ontario Provincial Police charged a driver with stunt driving in Paris, Ont. (Submitted: OPP)
    Share

    A driver has been charged with stunt driving after police said they were travelling at more than twice the speed limit in Paris.

    Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were conducting proactive patrols in the Scott Avenue area when they spotted the driver.

    They were clocked at 120km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

    An 18-year-old from Paris has been charged with stunt driving and driving 50 km over the speed limit. Their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days and their driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News