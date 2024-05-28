Driver charged for going twice the speed limit in Paris: police

A driver has been charged with stunt driving after police said they were travelling at more than twice the speed limit in Paris.

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were conducting proactive patrols in the Scott Avenue area when they spotted the driver.

They were clocked at 120km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

An 18-year-old from Paris has been charged with stunt driving and driving 50 km over the speed limit. Their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days and their driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days.