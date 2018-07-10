

CTV Kitchener





On July 9 at 1:25 p.m., police responded to a single motor vehicle collision in Cambridge.

Police say a heavy equipment delivery truck on Cooper Street rolled down the hill, through an intersection and struck the wall of a church on Queen Street East.

The wall sustained minor damage, and the driver moved the truck to the rear of the church.

After investigating, police charged the 57-year-old male driver with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

The truck was towed from the scene.