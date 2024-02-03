KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged after hitting pedestrian in Waterloo

    Police respond to the intersection of University Avenue East and Bridge Street West in Waterloo where a driver hit a pedestrian on Feb. 2, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Police respond to the intersection of University Avenue East and Bridge Street West in Waterloo where a driver hit a pedestrian on Feb. 2, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police say a driver has been charged after hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of University Avenue East and Bridge Street West.

    The collision happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

    In an email, police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police have not specified what charge the driver is facing.

    They’re asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage to contact them.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News