    Driver charged after Cambridge man dies from his crash injuries

    Police on scene near the intersection Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North on Oct. 4, 2023.

    A motorcyclist has died from his injuries and a 24-year-old Cambridge driver has been charged in an October crash.

    A Mercedes sedan and a motorcycle collided on Hespeler Road, near Bishop Street North, on Oct. 3.

    Waterloo regional police said a 59-year-old Cambridge man was thrown from his motorcycle.

    He was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital outside the region.

    On Tuesday, police said the man died from his injuries on Nov. 24.

    Police have charged the driver of the sedan with careless driving causing death.

