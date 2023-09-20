Driver caught on camera passing on Kitchener highway shoulder

A driver has had their licence suspended and car impounded after they were caught on camera speeding and passing another vehicle on a narrow highway shoulder in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police said it happened on Highway 7 near Ottawa Street on Friday.

“Aggressive driving will cost you,” police said in a social media post where they also shared a video of the incident.

Police said the driver was going 157 km per hour in a 90 km per hour zone.

They were charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

Their license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks.