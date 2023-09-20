Kitchener

    • Driver caught on camera passing on Kitchener highway shoulder

    A driver has had their licence suspended and car impounded after they were caught on camera speeding and passing another vehicle on a narrow highway shoulder in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police said it happened on Highway 7 near Ottawa Street on Friday.

    “Aggressive driving will cost you,” police said in a social media post where they also shared a video of the incident.

    Police said the driver was going 157 km per hour in a 90 km per hour zone.

    They were charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

    Their license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

