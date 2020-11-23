KITCHENER -- A 42-year-old Guelph man is facing a number of charges after an apparent road rage incident in the city left one person injured.

The accused was reportedly driving near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive around 9:21 p.m. on Sunday when a man crossed the street in front of him.

According to a news release, the suspect became agitated, threatened to kill the pedestrian, drove into oncoming traffic, did a U-turn and confronted the victim in a nearby parking lot.

"As he repeatedly yelled at the victim that he was going to kill him, a second unknown adult male victim intervened in the altercation, placing himself in between the male and the first victim," the release explained in part.

The driver then punched the intervener seven or eight times in the head and got back into the vehicle.

When that victim tried to take a picture of the driver's licence plate, the suspect allegedly backed his car into the man, hitting him with the rear bumper. He then drove off.

Police were called to the scene and soon found the accused driving near the intersection of Stone Road West and Gordon Street. Officers tried to stop him, but he refused and drove through a red light.

The pursuit was stopped out of concern for public safety.

About 30 minutes after the initial incident, officers found the man in a residential parking lot and arrested him after a brief struggle.

The accused, who police did not name, has been charged with assault, utter threats to cause death, flight from police and resist arrest, among other charges.

Police also seized his vehicle. He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Monday.

The second victim in this incident was bruised and suffered a small cut on his face.