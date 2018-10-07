

CTV Kitchener





An Ingersoll man is facing multiple charges after he crashed his vehicle southwest of Tillsonburg and fled, leaving three injured passengers behind.

OPP say the vehicle crashed on Richmond Road, near Heritage Line, around 11 p.m. Friday.

Emergency teams found three passengers at the scene with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A canine unit was called in to track down the driver.

He was later arrested without incident and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Anthony Ferreira, 35, has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and theft under $5,000.

The SIU is now investigating the incident.