Driver allegedly speeding tells OPP they’re late for tee time

A driver is facing speeding charges after allegedly telling Ontario Province Police, “I am running late for my tee time.”

OPP say they pulled a driver over on Saturday after they were clocked travelling at 173 km/hr on Hwy. 8 in Kitchener.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, speeding, and careless driving.

Their licence was suspended for a month and their vehicle was impounded for two weeks.