Kitchener

    • Driver allegedly speeding tells OPP they’re late for tee time

    A speedometer showing 173 km/h. (X: @OPP_HSD) (Sept. 30, 2023) A speedometer showing 173 km/h. (X: @OPP_HSD) (Sept. 30, 2023)

    A driver is facing speeding charges after allegedly telling Ontario Province Police, “I am running late for my tee time.”

    OPP say they pulled a driver over on Saturday after they were clocked travelling at 173 km/hr on Hwy. 8 in Kitchener.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving, speeding, and careless driving.

    Their licence was suspended for a month and their vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

    Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions

    North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

