Driver airlifted to hospital following crash on Hwy. 401 at Guelph Line
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 5:24PM EDT
OPP say one person was airlifted to hospital following a collision on Highway 401 near Guelph Line on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Source: OPP)
GUELPH -- A driver has been transported to hospital by air ambulance following a collision on Highway 401 at Guelph Line, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the three vehicle crash, which happened in the westbound lanes, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and expect heavy delays approaching Guelph Line.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.