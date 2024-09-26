KITCHENER
    • Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle: Guelph police

    Pylons could be seen in the area near a parking lot on Thursday evening. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt) Pylons could be seen in the area near a parking lot on Thursday evening. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt)
    Guelph police say an elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Eramosa Road.

    Police said the call came in at 3:30 p.m.

    As a result, Eramosa Road between Meyer Drive and Stevenson Street was closed for several hours.

    Just after 6 p.m., police said the road reopened. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

     

