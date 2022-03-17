Downtown Guelph businesses embrace warm weather and extended patios for St. Patrick's Day

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1

Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver