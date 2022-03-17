Downtown Guelph businesses embrace warm weather and extended patios for St. Patrick's Day
Patios in downtown Guelph are prepped for a busy night.
The city is closing sections of MacDonnell and Wyndham streets downtown in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
The closure will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and allow restaurants to open more seating onto the road.
Weather on Thursday appeared to be cooperating with temperatures hitting high double digits in the afternoon.
However, not every restaurant in the area was convinced they will take advantage. Because the setup may be a lengthy process, they are first waiting to see how many bodies show up downtown.
None the less, all the restaurant staff CTV spoke to were happy to have the option delighted to be open at full capacity.
“It’s gone from zero to ‘oh my gosh’ really really fast,” Wimpy’s Diner employee Michelle Dean said, referencing the flow of customers.
NV Kitchen + Bar Owner, Richard Overland remembers this time two years ago when he was “devastated” to hear the province announce mandated closures.
“It was the day before St. Patrick’s day March 16th [2020] and they said you’re not allowed to open for St. Patrick ’s Day,” Overland explained.
“Everybody was ready for one of the busiest day of the year. We were stocked we were ready,” he continued.
“It seems like so long ago now, right? It’s hard to believe it was only two years because it sure felt like five.”
For Roan Morgan, day manager at Pablo’s “after two years of this it’s been pretty fantastic to come back.”
Restaurants are preparing for a potentially busy night, unsure of how many patrons will take advantage.
“I still see remnants of COVID in how people are perceiving crowds and groups of people,” Morgan said. “But it’s nice to finally be taking a step towards normalcy, get our drink on and have a good time.”
It’s not just frontline restaurants who are getting back to normal. Suppliers and local brewers are busy handing out pots of gold, in the form of kegs and swag.
When Fixed Gear sales representative, William Lochner stopped at NV Kitchen + Bar to share some branded green t-shirts he said brewers are seeing “crazy business right now.”
Lochner is beyond happy things are back to normal.
“The kegs are flying, business is booming, things are going really well,” he said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Police-reported anti-Asian hate crimes in Canada jumped 300 per cent in 2020: StatCan
A new report from Statistics Canada show that the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a 301-per-cent increase in police-reported hate crimes against East and Southeast Asian Canadians compared to the previous year.
13-year-old drove pickup that struck van, killing 9 in Texas: NTSB
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday.
Tourism minister hopes for return of direct domestic flights
Canada’s tourism minister is hopeful for a return of more direct domestic flights in Canada.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
London
-
'She had a big heart': family and friends remember young mental health advocate for her passion to help others
A mental health advocate who has shared her own mental health journal with CTV over the years has died by suicide
-
Londoners ready for St. Patrick's Day fun following COVID restrictions
So far, so good. Following two years of muted and restricted St. Patrick's Day festivities in London because of COVID, the tone is celebratory, not rowdy, as of early Thursday afternoon.
-
Golf greens open on Green Day
The Irish may have all the luck on St. Patrick's Day, but some area golfers believe they are fortunate today.
Windsor
-
Tourism sector applauds removal of border testing regime
After two years uncertainty at the Canada-U.S. border, the border city tourism sector finally has something to lift it up as the federal government does away with the requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into Canada.
-
Colleges, faculty union resume bargaining
Ontario's colleges and the union representing faculty returned to the bargaining table Thursday to discuss the academic employee collective agreement.
-
WECHU reports drop in high-risk cases and hospitalizations Thursday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Barrie
-
City of Barrie crews out around the clock fixing potholes
City of Barrie crews are out around the clock filling and sometimes refilling potholes that are causing drivers real headaches.
-
St. Patrick's Day celebrations a boost for Barrie businesses
Businesses in Barrie are feeling the positive impacts of St. Patrick`s Day.
-
COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Simcoe Muskoka moving to walk-ins only
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is opening its community COVID-19 vaccine clinics to walk-ins only starting Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Business next to recent fires in Sudbury become collateral damage
Recent suspicious fires in Greater Sudbury are having an impact beyond the businesses directly affected; many adjacent businesses have become collateral damage.
-
Greater Sudbury Utilities warns of new phone fraud active in the area
Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of a new fraud scheme in the area.
-
Ontario releases critical minerals strategy; looks to position itself as global leader
All eyes in Ontario's mining world were on a mine north of Thunder Bay on Thursday afternoon as Premier Doug Ford released the province's first-ever 'Critical Minerals Strategy.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police issue tickets to St. Patrick’s Day revellers
Thousands of people packed bars, restaurants and house parties to enjoy the first St. Patrick's Day without COVID-19 restrictions in three years.
-
Woman treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
-
Thousands caught by Ottawa’s photo radar cameras not ticketed
Mayor Jim Watson is calling on the Ontario government to extend the processing limitation period for mailing out tickets to motorists nabbed by the cameras to between 45 and 60 days.
Toronto
-
Massive Russian plane stuck at Toronto Pearson after being grounded indefinitely
A large Russian plane has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport and has been prohibited from leaving indefinitely.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extension
The Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Montreal
-
'I think I've had enough': Head of English CEGEP accuses language minister of stonewalling over Bill 96
'I've been an educator for more than 40 years. I cannot leave my career, I cannot finish without speaking up now,' said John McMahon of the proposed requirement of students in English CEGEPs to take three French courses to graduate.
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Two teens arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Terrebonne movie theatre
Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at a movie theatre in Terrebonne last weekend.
Atlantic
-
Man barricaded in Saint John apartment, police ask residents to avoid the area
Saint John Police are asking people on Britain Street between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street to shelter in place.
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
-
N.B. RCMP search for suspects after over 1,800 litres of fuel stolen from private property
RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking information from the public in relation to the theft of a large quantity of fuel in New Denmark, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Teens planned 'brutal, vicious' attack prior to death of Winnipeg man in Assiniboine Park: Crown
New details have emerged after a Winnipeg man was found dead in his car in Assiniboine Park – a man who died following what Crown attorneys say was a torturous, vicious and brutal attack, allegedly planned by two rural Manitoba teenagers.
-
Traffic flowing again on Portage Avenue after truck got stuck under overpass
Winnipeg police say traffic is flowing again after a truck stuck under an overpass blocked traffic.
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba's premier said her comment about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death was "misplaced."
Calgary
-
'It's go time': Banff businesses ready to welcome travellers after COVID-19 testing changes
Those working in Banff’s hospitality and tourism sector are applauding the federal government’s decision to lift pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers entering Canada on April 1.
-
Passport problems: renewal and registration delays frustrating Canadians
A rise in demand for passport services is leading to a backlog nationwide and a headache for many international travellers.
-
Baby goats born at Granary Road 1 month before opening
Staff at Granary Road are celebrating the birth of two baby goats born at the park this week.
Edmonton
-
60 or 70 shots fired in Edmonton 'mass shooting event,' 2 charged: police chief
Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a 'horrific' mass shooting that killed one man and injured six others in central Edmonton on Saturday.
-
Kenney camp issues 'urgent' plea for help as Jean is introduced in legislature
Brian Jean was back in the Alberta Legislature Thursday but there was no warm greeting from his party leader and man he's trying to replace: Premier Jason Kenney.
-
NEW
NEW | BA.2 subvariant could cause Alberta's 6th wave by May: biologist
With the emergence of a new subvariant of COVID-19, one developmental biologist is questioning if dropping restrictions and mask mandates in Alberta was the right call.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations below 300 for first time since January
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 300 on Thursday for the first time in months.
-
B.C.'s hard-hit tourism sector applauds relaxed travel testing requirements
B.C.'s once-thriving tourism sector is anxiously awaiting the pending removal of Canada's pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements.
-
Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-wide
Police are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.