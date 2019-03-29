

CTV Kitchener





Premier Doug Ford was in Cambridge at the Toyota plant on Friday afternoon.

His visit celebrated the beginning of production of the new RAV4, but it comes on the heels of news that another Ontario automaker is cutting jobs.

Fiat-Chrysler workers at Windsor’s plant were told yesterday that the company would be cutting a third shift by Sept. 30.

About 1,500 people will be out of work, some as retirements. The auto maker says it’s working to find other positions for the remaining workers affected.

It’s hard news for the industry to hear—just months ago, GM announced the closure of its Oshawa plant, eliminating 2,600 jobs.

Another problem for the premier is changes to autism funding. Protesters were expected at the Toyota plant today demanding changes. They have made efforts to bring their message to wherever the premier goes.

Additionally, the federal carbon tax goes into effect Monday, putting the Tories on the attack. Ford was at Challenger in Cambridge earlier this month, where he vowed to fight the tax with every tool at his disposal.