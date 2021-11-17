Doug Ford announces plan for Ontario to build 400,000 electric cars by 2030

News -

Auto manufacturing in Ontario could be leaning more and more electric in the coming years.

Premier Doug Ford made an announcement at Linamar in Guelph, Ont. Wednesday, unveiling phase two of the province's auto strategy.

“Our government has a plan to unleash Ontario’s economic potential as we build up home-grown supply chains for electric vehicles and battery manufacturing,” said Ford. “This plan makes clear that Ontario is a world-leading partner in creating the best vehicles with the best labour force and clean energy.”

The province says the goal is to grow Ontario’s auto sector by building at least 400,000 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030.

To do this, the Ontario government says it​ will partner with the auto sector to reposition vehicle and parts production through new mandates, attract a new battery assembly plant, increase exports of parts and innovations, equip workers with skills for high-paying jobs, and establish an electric battery supply chain ecosystem that connects Northern Ontario’s mineral wealth with the manufacturing strength of Southern Ontario.

The province has committed $56.4 million over the next four years to go towards innovation in auto tech systems.