KITCHENER -- Community leaders in Waterloo will be taking to the streets next week in an attempt to clamp down on St. Patrick's Day partying in the city's university district.

They will be knocking on doors on Tuesday, March 10 to remind students they could face criminal charges for unruly behaviour during the annual street party.

"Respectful today versus sorry tomorrow," is the message that officials say they are trying to get across to partiers this year, according to a news release by the City of Waterloo.

Taking part in the annual doorknocker campaign will be student representatives alongside officials from the fire department, police department, University of Waterloo, and Wilfrid Laurier University.

Some of the behaviour that they're looking to discourage includes illegal consumption of alcohol in public areas, excessive noise, and littering.

Last year, a record-high of over 33,000 people attended the celebrations on Ezra Avenue, a residential street beside Laurier's campus

Police say there were also a record number of calls for service and charges laid in 2019.