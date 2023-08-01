Don’t drink Borax regardless of what you see on TikTok, says Ont. toxicologist

Videos circulating online incorrectly claim that taking Borax daily can help with a range of ailments, including osteoporosis, kidney stones, chronic fatigue and erectile dysfunction. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Videos circulating online incorrectly claim that taking Borax daily can help with a range of ailments, including osteoporosis, kidney stones, chronic fatigue and erectile dysfunction. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

